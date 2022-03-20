Beverly Bissell Graf, age 79, of Aitkin, Minnesota, formerly of New Prague, passed away at her home on Friday, March 11, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Bev was born on February 3, 1943, in St. Barnabas Hospital, Minneapolis. She attended Robert Fulton Elementary School and graduated from Southwest High School, where she excelled in journalism, golf, badminton and was a lifeguard for youth summer camps. Bev met Jeffrey Bissell while attending Mankato State University, and they were married in Mpls on August 26, 1963. To this union were born three children: Christine, Jennifer and Thomas. The family moved to the New Prague area in 1973, where they raised their three children. On December 26, 1992, Bev was remarried to David Graf, at Friendship Church, Prior Lake. They resided in Burnsville until both retired and moved permanently to their home on Hammal Lake. Bev felt blessed to be able to live at the lake and loved feeding the animals, enjoying God's creation, spending daily time in her Bible, slow pontoon rides around the lake, and swimming with her grandkids. She was always eager to share these gifts, as well as her Christian faith, with her family and others.
Beverly began employment with the New Prague School District in 1976 first as a library aide, and finished her career in the counselor's office, helping students. Bev was known for her strong Christian faith and hard work ethic. She was an active member of Journey North Church in Aitkin where she belonged to a weekly women's Bible Study Group. She worked at TruValue Hardware in Aitkin for several years, enjoyed her weekly Mahjong games with friends, volunteered at Ruby's Pantry, and thoroughly enjoyed Thursday Dollar Burger Night with friends in Deerwood. Bev will be remembered for her genuine concern for others, her willingness to help wherever needed, and her ready smile.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, David Graf; her parents Vivian (Powell) and Edgar Deal; a sister, Madeline Hanson; an infant brother, Douglas Deal. Survivors include children: Christine (John) Witt of River Falls, Jennifer (Manni) Ukutegbe of Aitkin, and Thomas (Amy) Bissell of New Prague. Grandchildren: Elizabeth (West), Samuel, Isaac, and James Witt; Zachariah, Manni and McKinleigh Ukutegbe; Tasha (Shetka), Megan (Schmitz), Leah, and Abby Bissell. Great Grandchildren: Grant, Cora and Lauren West, and Emma Witt, as well her sister, Peggy Novak of Park Rapids.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00. Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 at Journey North Church, Aitkin. Lunch will follow in the church dining hall and interment will be private.