Bob Hunt, 84, Milaca - obituary

Bob Hunt, age 84, of Milaca, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 12 noon at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home, Milaca.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Deb (Harold) Bauer of Milaca, Steph (Jeff) Anderson of Milaca, and Sandy (Neil) Westling of Milaca; five grandchildren, Isaah Bauer of Foley, Zach (Amanda) Bauer of Milaca, Ryan Westling (Marquie Marquette) of Little Falls, Alex (Pam) Westling of Milaca, and Megan Westling (Mike Donnay) of Milaca; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sarina, Jayden, Autumn, Marrisa, Aidan, Ian, Rylee, Kole and Greta; siblings, Alice Dahlblom, Jim (Shirley), Donny (Alice) and Larry (Joyce); sister-in-laws, Charlotte and Nancy.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gretchen; siblings, Phyllis, Dorothy, Bill, Chuck, Harold, and Jerry.
Robert Chester “Bob” Hunt was born to Charles Joshua Hunt and Mabel Marie Klein on June 25, 1936. He was born in Milaca and it has been said that he was born at home on the same property in Milaca where he lived at the time of his passing. He attended Milaca High School, then met Gretchen Dobbelaire of Onamia, Minn. Bob and Gretchen were wed on June 7, 1958, and then had three daughters that they raised in rural Milaca.
Bob and Gretchen lived in St. Cloud for a time where Bob worked at Franklin Manufacturing. They eventually settled in Milaca where he worked for many construction companies, but he enjoyed working at Ed Fulin Construction where a lifelong friendship formed. Bob then worked at Johnston Motors in Milaca until be obtained his GED and then became a licensed journeyman electrician. He started his electrical career at John Herou Electric in Princeton and then became a member of the IBEW Local 110 Union until he retired in 2000.
Bob enjoyed music throughout his lifetime, getting together with friends to sing and play guitar at area jam sessions. After moving to rural Milaca, he would sing and play guitar well into the night by sitting under the yard light in the back yard. He eventually played in a small local band originally known as the Country Mustangs, who were later renamed the Nashville Outlaws. Bob also enjoyed his 1957 Mercury convertible and would drive it in local parades and enter car shows where he won several trophies.
Bob enjoyed time spent with his family and his great-grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Grumpy. Bob also enjoyed time spent with his good friends, Paul and Greg. He would meet each of them for coffee at every opportunity to discuss music or classic cars.
Bob was married to Gretchen for 62 years at the time of her passing in September. Bob had spent much of his later years caring for her in her declining health.
