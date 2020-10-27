Bobbie Etter, 90, Isle - obituary

Bobbie Lee Etter, age 90, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 15, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Alice; Rick and Diane, Sandy and Jeff, Dave and DiAnne, Dan and Monica, Loren, Becky and Rick, Dale and Marla, and Steve. He also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his siblings, Tom, Joanne (Jim), Jerry (Jan) and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Jamestown, N.D., on July 17, 1930, to Herman and Clara Etter. He had 12 siblings. Bob’s family moved to north of Ogilvie, Minn., when he was a child.
Bob loved being busy; he always could find a project to start. Bob enjoyed tinkering in his shed, dancing, traveling, playing with children, and especially ice cream! (He would always ask for a banana split wherever he was). He was very proud to be a veteran.
Bob will be greatly missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.