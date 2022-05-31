Ishkwaagaabawiikwe, Bonnie Shingobe-Neeland, age 80 passed away on May 23, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 PM - 8 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Vineland Native American Chapel on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Service will begin at 11 AM with visitation 1 hr. prior on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Vineland Native American Chapel on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Pastor Joe Boeringa. Interment will be in the Vineland Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Ishkwaagaabawiikwe, Bonnie was born on January 22, 1942, in Onamia, Minnesota. She loved sewing, beading, quilting, and painting. She was known for her quick-witted, contagious laughter, and preparing the family favorite comfort meal of macaroni hamburger hotdish. Bonnie always put her children first and cared for the spiritual health of her native community. Her legacy was to provide a Bible to all who attended the Vineland Church. Bonnie had a strong Christian belief and wanted to share it with her community. Bonnie was loved and will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernis Elverum and father, Frank Shingob; brothers, Vincent and Dennis Hill; son, Sean fahrlander.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Fahrlander, Denise Fahrlander, and Dana Fahrlander; sons, Marc Fahrlander, Michael Samuelson, John Samuelson, and Jay Samuelson; and many loving grandchildren, Dezrik, Jordaun', Marissa, Jana, Tanner, Hannah, Tyler, Hayden, Hailey, Shiimii, Aatwe', and various loving great-grandchildren.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.