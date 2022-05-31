Ishkwaagaabawiikwe, Bonnie Shingobe-Neeland, age 80 passed away on May 23, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 PM - 8 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Vineland Native American Chapel on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Service will begin at 11 AM with visitation 1 hr. prior on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Vineland Native American Chapel on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Pastor Joe Boeringa. Interment will be in the Vineland Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Ishkwaagaabawiikwe, Bonnie was born on January 22, 1942, in Onamia, Minnesota. She loved sewing, beading, quilting, and painting. She was known for her quick-witted, contagious laughter, and preparing the family favorite comfort meal of macaroni hamburger hotdish. Bonnie always put her children first and cared for the spiritual health of her native community. Her legacy was to provide a Bible to all who attended the Vineland Church. Bonnie had a strong Christian belief and wanted to share it with her community. Bonnie was loved and will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernis Elverum and father, Frank Shingob; brothers, Vincent and Dennis Hill; son, Sean fahrlander.

She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Fahrlander, Denise Fahrlander, and Dana Fahrlander; sons, Marc Fahrlander, Michael Samuelson, John Samuelson, and Jay Samuelson; and many loving grandchildren, Dezrik, Jordaun', Marissa, Jana, Tanner, Hannah, Tyler, Hayden, Hailey, Shiimii, Aatwe', and various loving great-grandchildren.