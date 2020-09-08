Bonnie Zea, 70, Onamia - obituary

Bonnie Lynn (Goldsmith) Zea, of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was 70 years old.
A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held from noon - 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bonnie and Mike’s home in Onamia.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Michael Zea; daughter, Erin Schenk (Jeremy Haugen); grandsons, Grayson and Alden Haugen; brother, David (Linda) Goldsmith; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Patricia Zea; siblings-in-law, Pam (Dennis) Flynn, Rebecca Green, and Jeff Zea; special nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marilyn Goldsmith.
Bonnie was born on May 4, 1950, in Mora, Minnesota, to parents Robert and Marilyn (Herr) Goldsmith. She attended Mora Schools for 2 years, and then moved with her family to Onamia, Minn. She attended Onamia Schools and graduated from Onamia High School in 1968.
Bonnie attended St. Cloud State University from 1968-1972 to obtain her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and art. In 1972 she began her career teaching second grade at the Cove School on the south end of Lake Mille Lacs. She taught there for 2 years before the new Onamia School was built. She spent her 35-year career teaching second grade for the Onamia School District before retiring in 2007.
Bonnie was united in marriage to Michael Zea on July 24, 2004 at their home in Onamia. Bonnie and Mike loved to travel to tropical destinations and enjoyed many trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Grenada, and Belize. Bonnie loved to snorkel, even though she couldn’t swim, and was able to feed and pet sharks and stingrays during her adventures.
Bonnie loved getting together with her friends and just being able to laugh. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed taking art classes and painting. She will be dearly missed.
