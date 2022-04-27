Gaagigegiizhigookwe, Brenda Beaulieu, age 70, of Isle, MN, passed away on April 24, 2022. Visitation will begin at Dusk on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Gaagigegiizhigookwe, Brenda Beaulieu was born on May 4, 1951, in Brainerd, Minnesota. For over forty years her career and personal life involved the advancement of individuals. She was involved with the Department of Corrections, AM. Ind. OIC, MLB Job & Training, and the Offender Program helping others to better themselves. Brenda liked to spend her time playing bingo at the casino, cooking, and especially doing her taste-testings during family gatherings. She loved her "cookies" and caring for her pets. Brenda will be dearly missed by all.
Brenda is survived by her grandchildren, Kaylee'Anna, Earl III, Solis, Zenay, Rudy, Emillio; and her dogs, Boomer and Mikey; sisters, Cheryl Garbo, Cynthia Beaulieu, Patti (Jim) Jones, Michelle Beaulieu, Dawn Day, Stephanie Day, Cheyenne Beaulieu, Lorna Day, Janice Standing Cloud, Patricia Potter, and June Day; brothers, Simon "Buddy" Day Jr., Gerald Beaulieu, Jeffery Turk (Beaulieu), James Beaulieu, Jesse Beaulieu, Kelly Beaulieu; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Earl Monchamp Jr.; mother, Georgianna Day; fathers, James Beaulieu and Simon Day; uncles, Joe, Marvin, Merlin, and Fred Anderson; sister, Audrey Stately; aunts, Gloria, Viola, and Delores; special nephew, Donovan Davis-Deebo; and pets, Fifi, Coco, Abner, Gizmo, and Big Kitty.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Beaulieu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.