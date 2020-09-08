Brenda Schutte, 61, Wahkon - obituary

Brenda Jean Schutte of Wahkon, Minnesota, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was 61 years old.
A visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at McQuoids Event Center in Isle with Rev. Kate Mensing officiating. Music is being provided by Kathy Lundeen.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Glen Schutte, Wahkon, Minn.; daughters, Sara Schutte, Duluth, Minn., and Megan Schutte, Isle, Minn.,; mother, Barbara Girard, Plymouth, Minn.; father, Terrance Nelson, Birmingham, Ala.; and sister Teri Braun, Minnetonka, Minn.
Brenda was born and raised in Hopkins, Minnesota. She attended Alice Smith grade school, South Junior High and Eisenhower High School all in Hopkins, Minnesota. After high school Brenda attended North Hennepin Community College.
In March of 1989 Brenda married Glen Louis Schutte in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Chapel of the Roses. They moved to Stanchfield and raised their family. While living in Stanchfield they enjoyed spending weekends on Cove Bay at Mille Lacs Lake, then the cabin at “Shady Knolls” on Leech Lake. They then bought a trailer at the resort on Mille Lacs and soon upgraded to a cabin on Mille Lacs, near Wahkon, which they later leveled to build their retirement home.
Brenda worked in healthcare as a Phlebotomist, Lab Supervisor and EKG Technician. She also worked as a Paraprofessional at the Braham, Mora and Isle Schools. She was an active member of the school and volunteered her time for special events and loved to go to the students sporting events.
She enjoyed the outdoors. Brenda could often be spotted along the road picking for agates or in her garden raking the weeds. She enjoyed boating and Jeep rides with Glen. She loved puzzles, shopping, cribbage and having coffee with the neighbors. Brenda enjoyed Hallmark movies, coloring books, sunbathing, decorating and talking on the phone with her mom and sister.
