Brian David Crowder, 60 - obituary

Brian David Crowder, 60, passed away September 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by grandparents and mother, Darla Crowder.
He is survived by his father, Ray (Jennifer); sisters, Michelle and Bonnie (Geno); children, Andy (Megan), Trish (Trent), Casi; and four grandchildren.
Brian was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends.
Special thanks to Denny, Doug and Barb for all their extra love and support.
We would also like to thank Holly Ridge and Knute Nelson Nursing Home.
Announcement of memorial to follow this spring.
