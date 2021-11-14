Burnell Ann Miller, of Ogilvie, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Elim Home in Milaca. She was 82 years old.
Burnell was born on August 24, 1939 in Oak Valley Township, Ottertail County, Minnesota to parents John C. and Ann L. (Connelly) McQuay.
Burnell was united in marriage to William C. Miller and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. Burnell raised goats in her younger years and helped many 4-H kids with their animals. She and Bill raised horses and were very active in the North Metro Association of Minnesota horse club. They enjoyed showing their horses and the many friendships made along the way. She will be dearly missed.
Burnell is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Brenda; granddaughter Julie; brother John McQuay; and sister MaryLou "Sissy" (Marv) Henderson.
She is survived by her husband Bill; daughters, Debbie Kline, Rose (Tom) Degreeff, and Teresa Belanger; grandchildren, Jordan Belanger (fiancé Troy), Lance Belanger, Jimmy Sens, Jenny Cunningham, and Brian Degreeff; brother Chuck McQuay; sister Susann (Delroy) Winchester; sister-in-law Dorothy McQuay; many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral in Mora with Rick Martens officiaiting. Memorial Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a future date in the Oak Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com