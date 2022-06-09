Lubbertus "Butch" VandenBerg, age 66, of Isle, MN, passed away June 4, 2022.
A celebration of life will be on his birthday, June 26, 2022, from 2-6 pm at 21273 310th Avenue, Isle, MN.
He was born June 26, 1955 in Milaca, MN to Lubbert and Alice (Terpstra) VandenBerg. He grew up in Foreston, MN, and graduated from Milaca High School in 1973.
He worked in the lumber and logging industries for most of his adult life, from grading wood to all aspects of logging. He spent his free time woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Many wonderful memories were made with his friends fishing for crappies. Once a friend, Butch was your friend for life. He also loved being active with his workhorses.
For the past 18 years, he has lived with his partner and loving companion, Ethel Klein, near Malmo.
He is survived by his mother, Alice VandenBerg; partner, Ethel Klein; sister, Jenine (Rick) Swanson; brother, Billy (Kathy) VandenBerg; his nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces; also by Ethel's daughters, Amy Trunk and Ashley Trunk and their families; and by numerous friends and extended family.
To plant a tree in memory of Butch VandenBerg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.