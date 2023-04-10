Carol A. Treska

Carol Alice Treska, 80, of Brainerd, passed away at her home Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home and again one hour to the start of service on Wednesday. A Celebration of her Life will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Interment will be held at a later date at Dykeman Union Cemetery near Garrison.

Interment will be held at a later date at Dykeman Union Cemetery near Garrison.

