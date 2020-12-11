Carol Elaine Freer Bailey died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Aitkin Care Center.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years; her three sons; and two grandsons, Corey and Ted Bailey; as well as her siblings, Eunice Bue of Clarkfield, Minn,, Dean Freer of Mendota Heights, Minn., and Deanna Peterson of Arlington, Va.; in addition to 25 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Merlyn, Lyle, Duane and Darrel Freer.
Carol Elaine Freer Bailey was born and raised on a farm in Isle, Minnesota. She was the sixth child of Eugene and Inez Freer. She attended Central School in Opstead and graduated from Isle High School in 1957. Thereafter she worked at Western Union in Minneapolis. She married Paul F. Bailey at the First Lutheran Church in Aitkin, Minnesota on February 18, 1961. They lived in Minneapolis for nearly 40 years and raised three sons: Russell, Randall and Philip. Carol worked part time in the ticketing office for the Minnesota Northstars and worked full time at the Ordway Theater in St. Paul. She was very involved in the PTA Special Education Programs at the schools which her children attended.
In the late 1990’s Carol and Paul moved to the Bailey homestead near McGrath, Minn. They were very involved with Holden Lutheran Church activities throughout the years. It was during this time that Carol wrote eight books researching and documenting the history of the Mille Lacs and Aitkin County areas. She was awarded a grant from the Mille Lacs Electric Co to write about community oriented projects. She was often regarded as the “local historian” for the area.
In later years Carol and Paul achieved their lifelong dream of going to Ireland to seek out some of Paul’s ancestors and also went to Norway to meet relatives.