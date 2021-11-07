Catherine "Cathy" Rosella Cooper

Catherine "Cathy" Cooper died on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her home in rural Isle. She was 78 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00AM at Holden Lutheran Church in Isle, Minnesota, officiated by Minister Sue Lybeck, SAM. Music provided by Eunice Kohlgraf. Honorary Pallbearers: Joey Smith, Jack Smith, James Smith, Kayla Cooper, Jeremy Cooper, and Jason Cooper. There will be a visitation at Methven Funeral Home, Mille Lacs Chapel in Isle, Minnesota on Friday, November 12 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Holden Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
