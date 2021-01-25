Charles (Chuck) Beaupre, 81, Northfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
Charles Edward was born on June 22, 1939 in Faribault to George and Lucile (Fischer) Beaupre. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1958. Chuck served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962. He was united in marriage to Carol Dusbabek on Sept. 10, 1966 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Following their marriage, they moved to Northfield and raised their two daughters. Chuck worked as a meat cutter for Jensen’s Market, Thomas Market, Petricka’s County Market and Isle Super Valu for many years. In 1996 they moved to Isle on Lake Mille Lacs where they retired. In October of 2020, they moved back to Northfield to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Chuck was a volunteer fireman in Northfield for 20 years and was their secretary/treasurer, served on the city council for three years in Isle, and was president of Malone Island at Lake Mille Lacs. He enjoyed golfing, walleye and pan fishing, ice fishing, playing euchre, painting pictures and ceramics. Chuck also enjoyed camping and traveling with his family, riding motorcycle, snowmobiling, water skiing and downhill skiing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Beaupre, Northfield; daughters, Michelle (Chad) Seeley, Northfield and Kelly Banaszewski, Cannon Falls; eight grandchildren: Michael, Mariah, Mason, Carter, Rowan, Devon, Wyatt and Nolan; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille; and granddaughter, Madison Marie Swedin.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault, officiating. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Chuck’s obituary page at www.ParkerKohlFuneral
Home.com. Interment with military honors will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s choice in memory of Chuck.
