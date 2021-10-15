Charles Bye

Charles "Charlie" Bye passed away Oct. 5, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be at the United Methodist Church in Onamia Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.
Charlies Frederick Bye was born to Clyde and Grace Bye on May 21, 1934 in Aitkin, Minn. In 1939, the family moved to Onamia. Charlie attended and graduated from Onamia school. Shortly after, Charlie joined the Army and served for two years.
On Jan. 1, 1955, Charlie married Rose Klinstra. From this union they had four sons: Terry, Mike, Greg and Todd. They farmed near Onamia raising sheep, pigs, goats and clearing land. Charlie also worked at the Onamia Bank during this time.
On June 19, 1992, Charlie married Mary Bistodeau. The love of outdoors and nature was the motive to buy and move up by Sandstone. Heart problems brought them to Little Falls. While living there, Charlie enjoyed playing cards and volunteering at St. Gabriel's Hospital.
Charlie will be remembered for his listening skills. "Everybody has a history, all you have to do is ask questions." Often said by Charlie. People were drawn to Charlie as he was easy to talk with.
Charlie is survived by wife Mary; sons Terry and Mike of Zimmerman, Greg (Julie) Bye of Zimmerman, Todd (Tracy) of Maple Grove; grandchildren Joe, Al and Taylor and Evan; great-grandchildren Trevor, Cody, Jenna and Lily. Also survived by siblings Marguarite (Budd) Andrews of Pelican Rapids, Roger (Jean) Bye of New Brighton, Avis (Marvin) Grosslein of Falmouth, Mass., Janet (Richard) Johnson of Scroggins, Texas and Steve (Loretta) Bye of Onamia.
Preceded in death by brother Richard Bye and his wife Vivian and grandson Glen "Bubba" Bye.
Charlie requested his body to be donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program, University of Minn. Medical School.