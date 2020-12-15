Chey Garbow Jr., 20, Onamia - obituary

Chey “C.J.” Amos Garbow Jr. died on December 9, 2020 in Onamia, Minnesota. He was 20 years old.
C.J. was born on January 3, 2000 in Hennepin County (Minneapolis) Minnesota and raised on the Mille Lacs Reservation. He attended elementary and high school in Onamia. He had been living in Isle with his girlfriend of many years, Selena Boyd.
Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Skip Churchill officiated. Casketbearers are Jordan Garbow, Barrett Garbow, Cameron Harrington, Donny Edgington, Derek Shingobe, Stone Shingobe and Cordell Anderson. Burial was at the Woodland Cemetery on the Mille Lacs Reservation.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
C.J. is survived by his mother, Chantelle Elkface (Leland Richey Sr.); his girlfriend, Selena Boyd; his sons, Carlyle and Atticus; his father, Chey Garbow Sr. (Mary Boyd); his uncle Barrett Garbow (Erica Benjamin); many other uncles, aunts, cousins, and nieces Ali Rose and Arabella.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Fred and Mary Jane Anderson; his uncle, Bob; his aunt, Sandy; and his grandmother, Jimalene Elkface.
C.J. enjoyed taking care of his children, playing basketball and video games, working out, running with his doggo and hanging out with his friends.