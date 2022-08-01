Aazhoowanang, Christina Boyd, 36-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on July 24, 2022.

Visitation began at 7 PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony was held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment in the Boyd Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

