Aazhoowanang, Christina Boyd, 36-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on July 24, 2022.
Visitation began at 7 PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony was held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment in the Boyd Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Aazhoowanang, Christina Marie Boyd was born on June 13, 1986, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Donald Boyd and Deanna Sam. She loved spending time with her daughter, Raquel. Christina enjoyed listening to music, drawing, and journaling. She liked going to the casino and being with her family and friends.
Christina is survived by her daughter, Raquel; mother, Deanna Sam; sisters, Stacy Boyd, Priscilla Boyd, Alysia Boyd, Marissa Sam, Natasha Sam, Josie Sam; brothers, Clayton Boyd, Waylon Boyd, Delaney Boyd; grandparents, Delores Boyd-Hegland, Larry Hegland; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald; niece, Kiley Jones; uncle, Kevin Boyd; grandparents, Charlie and Clara Sam.
To plant a tree in memory of Christina Boyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.