Christine (Achter) Fiero

Christine (Achter) Fiero received her wings and took off on her final flight to Heaven on Oct. 20th, 2022.

Christine Marie Achter, 55, was born in Baudette Minnesota to Lloyd and Karen Achter. The family soon moved to Sauk Centre, MN as Lloyd was stationed there with the MN State Patrol. Christine spent her childhood in Sauk Centre, graduating from Sauk Centre High School in 1985 as class Salutatorian. She participated in Band, Volleyball, and Swimming. When she was 15 she received her first airplane ride from a family friend and was hooked on Aviation. She attended college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND receiving a bachelor's degree, Summa Cum Laude, in Business Administration and flight training at UND's Center for Aerospace Sciences in 1989.

