Christine (Achter) Fiero received her wings and took off on her final flight to Heaven on Oct. 20th, 2022.
Christine Marie Achter, 55, was born in Baudette Minnesota to Lloyd and Karen Achter. The family soon moved to Sauk Centre, MN as Lloyd was stationed there with the MN State Patrol. Christine spent her childhood in Sauk Centre, graduating from Sauk Centre High School in 1985 as class Salutatorian. She participated in Band, Volleyball, and Swimming. When she was 15 she received her first airplane ride from a family friend and was hooked on Aviation. She attended college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND receiving a bachelor's degree, Summa Cum Laude, in Business Administration and flight training at UND's Center for Aerospace Sciences in 1989.
Christine started her Aviation Career at Alexandria Aviation in Alexandria, MN, flight instructing and flying charter. She met her future husband, Wayne Fiero in Alexandria in 1990. They were married in Sept. 1991. Christine worked various jobs and flew charter eventually working as Director of Operations for Helicopter Flight, Inc. at Crystal airport. There she received her Helicopter Instrument Flight Instructor rating. She occasionally flew a WCCO traffic reporter on morning traffic reports over the twin city metro area.
The family moved to Sandstone, MN and Wayne returned to his former career as a lineman for East Central Energy. Daughter Haley was born in Burnsville, MN just prior to the move. They built a home west of Finlayson and Alex was born a week after moving into the house in 1996.
While working remotely for Helicopter Flight, Christine wrote the company's flight training and safety manuals for approval by the Federal Aviation Administration. She found her niche working with the FAA inspectors and was encouraged to apply for a job there. Thus, began her 26-year career with the FAA. As an Inspector, Christine was assigned several Air Taxi Operators in Northern MN. She traveled to Operator's businesses examining pilot qualifications, pilot check rides, equipment, and training manuals, etc. She also received extensive crash investigation training. As she worked her way up to becoming a supervisor, she was able to volunteer as an Auditor of Procedures at FAA Flight Standards District Offices (FSDOs) traveling across the nation and even traveled to Singapore and Hong Kong to inspect facilities there. Christine eventually became the manager of that program and later became the manager of the MSP FSDO until her passing.
Outside of her work, Christine was an avid reader, she loved their lake place on Big Hanging Horn Lake, boating, camping, daily exercise, piano, ancestry research, and various church activities. She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson. Her faith was strong and present in everything she did from serving in numerous ways at church, to her daily private devotionals at home.
Seven and a half years ago she was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma. She navigated through the challenges of various treatments, surgeries, and periods of inactive cancer. Her biggest tool through the journey was her determination, faith, and support from family and friends.
Christine was proceeded in death by her grandparents and her father, Lloyd Achter. She is survived by her mother, Karen Achter of Sauk Centre, MN, her husband of 31 years, Wayne, of Finlayson, MN, their children Haley (Nathan) Somers of Kathleen, GA, Alex of Denver, CO, her three grandchildren, Colt, Denali, and Case Somers, brothers John (Liddy) Achter of Menomonie, WI, Paul (Kristin) Achter of Richmond, VA, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A funeral service will be held for Christine at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, MN, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nate Konkel officiating. Visitation will take place Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery following the service.