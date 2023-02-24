Clarabel Kruse

Waabishkaa Aanakwad Ikwe, The family of Clara Kruse nee Schaaf sadly announces that on Sunday, February 19, Clara passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 80. Clara was born on May 1, 1942, in Cass Lake MN to Susan and Ambrose Schaaf.

Clara was preceded in death by her mother Susan, her father Ambrose, son Christopher Jones, and sisters Maryann Shedd, Dolly Granger, Nancy Arnoux, and Karen Applebee. Also preceded in death by her brothers Alexander and Ronald Schaaf, and grandson Gage Kruse.

