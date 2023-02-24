Clarabel Kruse

Waabishkaa Aanakwad Ikwe, The family of Clara Kruse nee Schaaf sadly announces that on Sunday, February 19, Clara passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 80. Clara was born on May 1, 1942, in Cass Lake MN to Susan and Ambrose Schaaf.
Clara was preceded in death by her mother Susan, her father Ambrose, son Christopher Jones, and sisters Maryann Shedd, Dolly Granger, Nancy Arnoux, and Karen Applebee. Also preceded in death by her brothers Alexander and Ronald Schaaf, and grandson Gage Kruse.
Clara left home early in life to obtain an education by attending Haskell Nations University where she studied business & office management, earning a degree in 1958. Clara then joined the "Indian Relocation Act" where she relocated to Oakland, California to begin her career. Clara sought further education and attended the University of California Berkeley where she studied and became an activist in Native American sovereignty and treaty rights, participating in the "Occupation of Alcatraz" in 1969. Clara also participated in the American Indian Movement AIM protest in 1970 creating awareness surrounding the illegal arrests occurring in the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation where the State of Minnesota illegally arrested natives on the Leech Lake reservation for hunting, fishing, and wild rice harvesting. This protest sanctioned by the then tribal council resulted in the state of Minnesota, Supreme Court Decision Leech Lake Band of Chippewa vs. Herbst, ordering the state to cease all legal actions against Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe which generated self-regulation over inherent tribal rights.
Clara was employed for several years at Mille Lacs Band Casino in the slot department. She enjoyed playing bingo with her sisters and was an avid reader of books.
Clara is survived by her daughters D.D. Simula (Erik) and Jane Harstad, her sons Patrick (Terri) and Martin Kruse, brothers Bill (Barb), and Frank Schaaf, and sisters Suzanna Schaaf and Marilyn Whitney. Clara is also survived by Grandchildren Kevin Fairbanks Jr., LeAnn Fairbanks, Brian Fairbanks, Timothy Braford, Shannon Thomas (Jeremy), Jacob Harstad, Jessica Ahlers, Josette Harstad, Devlin Moose, Kendric Kruse and Conner Kruse. Great Grandchildren Aubree Villeneuve, Danica Fairbanks, Trey Fairbanks, Jayden Fairbanks, Kaydence Fairbanks, Keenan Fairbanks, MaKenzie Fairbanks, MaTaya Fairbanks, MaCoy Fairbanks, MaKai Fairbanks, MaKotah Fairbanks, Paxton Fairbanks, Greyson Fairbanks, Nikaan Blackwell, Julian Harstad, and Great Great Grandson Zander Geving.
Visitation for Clara will be held at the Mille Lacs D1 Community Center on Tuesday, February 28th starting at 6 PM, and her funeral will be held at the same location starting at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 1st.
