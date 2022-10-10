Clarence Anton Gjerstad

Clancy (Clarence) Gjerstad dedicated husband, father of four, grandfather of 8, brother, and friend of many, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on October 5th at the age of 72 in Isle, Minnesota.

Clancy was born to George and Alma (Rach) Gjerstad in Comfrey, MN, on October 17, 1949. He graduated from St. James Minnesota High School in 1967.

