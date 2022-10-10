Clarence Anton Gjerstad

Clancy (Clarence) Gjerstad dedicated husband, father of four, grandfather of 8, brother, and friend of many, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on October 5th at the age of 72 in Isle, Minnesota.
Clancy was born to George and Alma (Rach) Gjerstad in Comfrey, MN, on October 17, 1949. He graduated from St. James Minnesota High School in 1967.
After graduation from high school he served in the United States Army in Okinawa.
After serving in the war he moved to Nebraska and then California. While married in California, his son Joshua was born on September 24, 1974 and daughter Jennifer was born on April 30th, 1977.
He returned to Minnesota to work for Dana Corporation out of Minneapolis, MN as a Territory Sales Manager.
In January of 1984, he met the love of his life, Julie, and they married in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 3, 1985. With that union he became a step-father to Brandy Haarsma at 12 years of age. On September 10, 1987, a son, Christopher was born. His children were a source of great pride and joy during his life.
Through the years Clancy enjoyed many interests including riding Harleys, carpentry, stained glass, bee keeping, gardening, hunting and last but not least fishing. Most recently Clancy could be found on Lake Mille Lacs, fishing with family or friends.
In the last couple of years Clancy and Julie began spending less time working and more time traveling in their fifth wheel, riding Harleys and fishing.
Clancy was a stranger to no one and was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.
Clancy was preceded in death by his parents George and Alma Gjerstad, as well as his brother Melvin Gjerstad.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, children Brandy and her husband Eric Scobee, Princeton, MN, Joshua and wife Natasha of Onamia, MN, Jennifer and her fiancé Teddy Havnen, of Big Lake and Christopher and fiancé Christina Bishop, of Lester Prairie, MN. He also leaves 8 grandchildren; Samantha, Eric II, and Sydney Scobee, Wyatt, Hailey, Jaden and Isaiah Holland, and Gunner Gjerstad. Sisters Darlene Goosen and Lavonne Mathistad and Brother Robert Gjerstad and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora. Visitation will be from 1-2 P.M.
