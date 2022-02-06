Zaagaajiiw, Clarence "Tarz" Boyd age 81, of Brainerd, MN died on February 2, 2022. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Boyd Burial Grounds.
Zaagaajiiw, Clarence Roy Boyd was born on August 9, 1940, in Onamia, Minnesota to the late Daisy and Dan Boyd. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, the Scorpio Snowmobile Plant in Crosby, after 22 years with MN DOT from which he retired. Clarence then served as an Appellate Judge for the Mille lacs Band of Ojibwe. Clarence and wife, Irene were foster parents for the Band for several years. He enjoyed traveling, going to the casinos, and being with family. Clarence enjoyed telling jokes, making people laugh, and listening to classic country music.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene Boyd; his son, Dan Boyd; and his daughters, Bonnie Boyd, Shelly Boyd, Judy Boyd, Tanya Boyd; sisters, Bette Sam and Deloris Hegland; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy & Dan Boyd; son, Clinton Boyd, brother, Dan Boyd Jr., Robert Boyd Sr., and William Boyd Sr. sisters, Juanita Weyaus, and Dinah Boyd.
