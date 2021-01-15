April 1, 1932-Dec. 28, 2020
Clarence R. “Bob” Schneider passed away Monday at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida. He was 88.
Bob first came to Crawfordsville with Goodyear, became an agent with Farm Bureau, where he worked for many years, and after retirement worked as a crop adjuster with American Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Elks and American Legion, where he volunteered with the honor guard for over 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Whitesville Christian Church and attended Heartland Christian Church in Sebring.
Born April 1, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Clarence Michael Schneider and Vivian Leah Gent Schneider. He graduated from high school in Onamia, Minnesota. He married S. Jane Sutherlin Conkright on May 19, 2001 at the Whitesville Christian Church.
Surviving family includes: wife, S. Jane Schneider of Sebring, Florida; son, Gregory (Debbie) Schneider of Crawfordsville; daughter, Ann (Tim) Gagen of Breckenridge, Colorado; daughter, Andrea (Mark) Bernett; daughter, Melissa (Casey) Andrews of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; son, Jonathan (Heather) Conkright of Longmont, Colorado; five grandchildren, Brecken, Ian, Milo, Peyton, Shelby; sister, Jean Athman of Onamia, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, and brother-in-law, Jerry.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 5th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Whitesville Christian Church, 3603 S. Ladoga Road. Services will begin at 1 PM and may be viewed online through the church’s website or their facebook page. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Hill Cemetery.