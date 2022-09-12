Clifford William Soderquist

Clifford William Soderquist, 90, of Redfield, SD, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, MN, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara Redfield.

Clifford's family has entrusted arrangements to Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield (www.hykefuneralhome.com). Funeral services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN, the date yet to be determined.

