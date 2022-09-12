Clifford William Soderquist, 90, of Redfield, SD, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, MN, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara Redfield.
Clifford's family has entrusted arrangements to Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield (www.hykefuneralhome.com). Funeral services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN, the date yet to be determined.
He was born February 3, 1932, to Arnold and Annie (Nordstrom) Soderquist at the family farm in Dalbo, MN. He attended 1st through 8th grade at the District 66 Northstar School in the Dalbo area. He attended and graduated from Princeton High School in 1951. After graduation, he farmed with his parents on their family farm.
Cliff served in the Army-A Battery, 267th Field Artillery Battalion from 1955 to 1957. He was a top rank sergeant in the reserves, serving a 6-year obligation. A sharpshooter, he continually enjoyed clay and skeet shooting.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Bockoven on July 11, 1959, and they were blessed with three children. Clifford and Marilyn enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Clifford continued farming and started working at Brown & Bigelow in January 1960. On October 3, 1960, he was the second person hired at Mora Plastics, later to be known as Amoco, Sheller Globe and EPC. He retired from there in July 1990. He and Marilyn moved then to the Mille Lacs Lake area.
He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed hunting, camping and spending winters in Arizona with his wife, Marilyn. He was an active member of Siloa Lutheran Church, Braham, and then Faith Lutheran Church, Isle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Leonard, Reynold, Stanley, Lorraine, Irene and Jeanette.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Debra (Bryan) Engblom of Blaine, MN, Sheryl (Jeff) Kuehn of Ogilvie, MN, and Donny (Diana) Soderquist of Redfield, SD; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce (LeRoy) VonBerge; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Soderquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)