Constance "Connie" Strandberg

Constance "Connie" Darlene Strandberg of Mora, MN went to her heavenly home on Saturday February 26th, 2022, at Signe and Olivia's Assisted Living in Ogilvie. She was 87 years young.
Connie was born in the family home on October 24, 1934, in Haybrook Township, Kanabec County, MN. to Arthur and Elsie (Von Vett) Zortman. She was the 2nd of 7 siblings. She attended school in Isle, MN and enjoyed all school activities including playing the tuba in the high school band. While in high school she worked at Lakeside Cafe in Isle where she met the love of her life, Wendell Strandberg. They were married on August 16, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle and to this union four children were born.
Connie worked at the Outdoorsman Café in Isle while their children were young, but after her oldest graduated from high school she decided to go back to school. She then continued her education at Pine Tech to become a Home Health Aide. She worked for Kanabec County in Public Health as a Home Health Aide and then as Public Health Coordinator for many many years.
Connie served on the board of directors for Brighter Day, ECRDC (East Central Regional Development Commission), 7 County Senior Federation as well as First Light (Welia) Hospital Auxillary. She was a 4-H leader, teaching children in her neighborhood to sew, cook and have fun showing their creations at our Kanabec County Fair. Connie loved to show her own creations at the fair as well. Her hobbies included sewing (she sewed both her daughter's wedding gowns as well as their bride's maid gowns), quilting, reading, cooking, and baking. She was game to try any craft - she even took a woodworking class through the Ogilvie Community Ed program once upon a time and built bookshelves for anyone who needed one.
She was an avid SCRABBLE player and she loved the Minnesota TWINS:):)
Connie attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle her entire life. She was devoted to the work of her Lord and taught Sunday School and served in many ways in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League for as long as she possibly could.
Family was very important to Connie, she planned parties and reunions - anything to bring family together. Her Christmas Lutefisk celebrations were anxiously or anticipated by her family and everyone had to at least TRY the lutefisk.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wendell; son Randy; brothers Richard Zortman and David Zortman.
She is survived by her children, Dianne (Bryan) Wachsmuth of Mora, Richard (Becky) Strandberg of Mora, and Colleen (Richard) Sinell of Braham; grandchildren, Joshua (Kristin) Wachsmuth of Mora, Elizabeth (Kevin) Eklund of Isanti, Jenny (Jeremy) Ringler of Mora, Kasey Strandberg of Mora, Wendy (Justin) Linder of Cambridge; and Lindsey (Nicholas) Atchison of Braham; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Austin Wachsmuth; Abigail and Brigit Mackie; Jessyca (Tyler) Zbytovsky; Jessalyn, Jericha, Jordan, Jakob, Carmellian, Marlys, Jessa, Bruce, Leelo, Shadow, Gabe, and Sean Ringler; Ellie and Mason Eklund; Olivia, Julliana and Cameron Linder; Dre, Shelby, Amelia and Willow Atchison; great-great granddaughter Rylie Zbytovsky.
Surviving siblings, brother Robert (Pat) Zortman of Fairhope, AL., sister-in-law MaryAnn Zortman of McGrath, MN., sister Janice (Arnie) Erbstoesser of Isle, MN., sister Carol Perrin of Mora, MN., and brother Gary (Glenna) Zortman of Isle, MN. Connie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom she held close in her heart.
Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle with Pastor Mark Maunula officiating. Interment was in the Sunset Cemetery in Isle. In leu of flowers, memorials are preferred directed to Trinity Lutheran Church's Memorial Fund. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifunerlhome.com