Curtis U-Nek Bradley Jr. 27-year-old resident of Sauk Rapids, Minn. passed away on February 9, 2021 at his residence. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Curtis was born on December 10, 1993 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Mary Jane Robinson and Curtis Bradley, Sr. He enjoyed being on the reservation and was very proud of his heritage. He was adventurous and loved to travel to different places. He liked driving fast cars. Loved to have debates of opinions, ideas, and facts. Would enjoy making people laugh, watching funny videos, and playing video games. He liked to spend his time with his children, family, and friends. He liked pandering his thoughts and ideas. Working on fast cars, listening to music, and being free-spirited. Spending time helping others.
Curtis is survived by his parents, Mary Jane Robinson and Curtis Bradley, Sr.; daughter, Aleigha Bradley; son, Luca Bradley; brothers, Kevin Robertson, Derrick Demps, Luvee Robinson (Karly), and James Bradley; sisters, Tammara D., Rose Bear, and Marcella Bradley (Jeffrey); and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcella June Boyd, David Bradley, Wayne Bradley, Jennifer Bradley and Gwendolyn Boyd-Holmes.