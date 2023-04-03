Dale Adrian Matte

Matte Jr., Dale Adrian, 77, passed away at his home in Wahkon, MN on December 15, 2022.

Dale loved the outdoors. He was an lifelong fisherman who loved spending time fishing, boating, golf cart rides with his family and tinkering in his garage. When he wasn't outside you could find him watching music performances and numerous how-to videos on YouTube.

