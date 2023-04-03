Dale Adrian Matte

Matte Jr., Dale Adrian, 77, passed away at his home in Wahkon, MN on December 15, 2022.
Dale loved the outdoors. He was an lifelong fisherman who loved spending time fishing, boating, golf cart rides with his family and tinkering in his garage. When he wasn't outside you could find him watching music performances and numerous how-to videos on YouTube.
Dale married the love of his life Joyce La Voi on 09/25/1965, they recently celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary. They had two children Cassandra Lynn and Kirk Mitchell.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Dale Sr. and Phyllis, brothers Gary and Mickey, sister Susan and numerous Aunt's and Uncle's.
Dale is survived by his beloved family which include his wife Joyce, daughter Cassandra (Rich) Pelinka, son Kirk Matte, grandchildren Maren (Mario Diaz) Pelinka and Garrett Pelinka along with three sisters and numerous cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 15th at the Wahkon ·Presbyterian Church, 240 1st St. W. with visitation from 11am to noon, the service will follow. A luncheon will be held at the Wahkon Inn, 235 Main St. following the service.
Memorials preferred to the family.
