Dan J. Perlberg, 78, of Garrison, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Whitefish At The Lakes, Crosslake. He was born on November 1, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to David and Myrtle (Tessmann) Perlberg. Dan graduated from Wisconsin Academy in 1962. After high school, Dan served in the Navy from 1963 -1967 and spent time on the USS Rigel (AF58). After his time in the Navy and working as a roofer in WI, Dan and his family moved to Minnesota. Dan was an avid fisherman who made his passion his work by chartering fishing trips on Mille Lacs Lake for many years. One of the things Dan always looked forward to was his fall fishing trip with his brother, Dave. In the fishing off season, Dan and Joan would combine their creative efforts to make a variety of crafts to sell at the local craft fairs.
Dan is survived by Joan Perlberg, sons Mark (Hemi) Perlberg and Craig (Jessi Schultz) Perlberg, step-son Kyle (Amie) Klatke, step-daughter Tracy (Joe) Klatke-Anctil, grandchildren Isabella (Mike) Fitzgerald, Keigan Perlberg, Kobe Perlberg, Jamie Klatke and Connor Klatke, great grandchildren MJ and Lincoln Fitzgerald, siblings David (Mary) Perlberg and Cathy (Don) Harrison.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
