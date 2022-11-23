Equayzaince, Dana Nickaboine, age 63, of Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away on November 19, 2022. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Equayzaince, Dana Lou Nickaboine was born on June 15, 1959, in Minnesota to Clementina Bugg and Alvin Nickaboine Sr. She loved riding her bike and visiting friends. Dana worked for many years as a social worker at CEAP and had her own office. She also worked as a security guard at Grand Casino Mille Lacs. She enjoyed having family time with her children.
Dana is survived by her brother, Michael (Shelly) Nickaboine; her sons, Chance Nickaboine, Chase Nickaboine, Michael Nickaboine; her daughter, Miranda Nickaboine; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mothers, Clementina Bugg, and Carol (Thompson) Nickaboine; father, Alvin Nickaboine Sr; brother, Alvin Nickaboine Jr.; sister Linda Nickaboine; and grandparents, Frank and Sadie Nickaboine; Thomas Bugg, and Emma (Weyaus) Bugg.
