Daniel Travor Osceola

Daniel Travor Osceola, Ojibwe name is Makada Nimge Giniw, age 47, of Onamia, MN passed away on March 16, 2023 in Onamia. A service of remembrance for Dan will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather at 1:00pm. A lunch will be served following the service at 2:30pm.

Dan was born on July 3, 1975, in Minneapolis, MN to (Jack) Mason Osceola and Diane (Pemberton) Osceola.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Osceola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you