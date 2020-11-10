Darlene Goetsch, 81, St. Cloud - obituary

Darlene F. Goetsch died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was 81 years old.
Darlene will be laid to rest at the Grandview Cemetery in Austin, Minn., where a memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband, James “Jim” Goetsch; sisters, Alla and Ginny;twin brother, Darwin; children, Kimberly (Ed) Martin of Marengo Iowa, Annette (Cal) Brown of St. Cloud Minn., Christine (Norman) Springer of Isle Minn., James (Patti) Goetsch of Princeton, Minn., and Tracy (Kevin) Kubat of Foley Minn.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Edythe and Merritt Cook; sister, Betty; and brother, Merritt “Sonny”.
Darlene was born on August 10, 1939 to Edythe and Merritt Cook in Elmore, Minn. Shortly after birth they moved to Austin, Minn., where she graduated from Austin High School in 1957. On January 4, 1958, she was united in marriage to James Goetsch and together they had five children. After living in Iowa for 21 years, they moved to the Isle area where they have resided for the past 41 years. During this time, Darlene helped raise pigs, milk cows and then start a machine shop with her husband. Darlene was a great cook and loved feeding everyone; she enjoyed crocheting and ceramics in her earlier years. Darlene loved her dogs and cats and was always feeding the deer and birds.
Memorials may be sent to: Darlene Goetsch Memorial Fund, First National Bank of Milaca, PO Box 7, Isle, MN,. 56342.
Memorials will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and Wild & Free Animal rescue of Garrison, Minn.
