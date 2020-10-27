Darold Dean Nystrom, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer at his home in Isle, Minnesota. He was 86 years old.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct.30, at 1 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church (220 E Lake St. Isle, MN 56342). Inurnment will be held in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
He is survived by daughters, Sandra Sherman, Debbie (Lyle) Kaibel, Kathy Westling, Chris Radke, Shelly (Lance) Lubbers; sons, Michael (Margie) Stevens, Micheal Nystrom; sisters Carol (Curt) Strand and Jeanette Devitt; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Darold is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Delores.
Darold was born and raised in North Dakota. He served in the U.S. Army as an artillery man. Darold enjoyed the outdoors hunting and especially fishing. Darold enjoyed tinkering on old equipment and projects. He was always eager to assist family and friends in need.
