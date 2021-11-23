Darryl Lydell Mitchell, age 6, of Brainerd was finally set free of his struggles on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
The joy our son brought into our lives is immeasurable. His presence in our life was a gift. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Darryl is now playing ball with grandpa, laughing, seeing and hearing. We know he is in good hands and will always cherish our time together, he may be gone, but never forgotten.
Left to cherish his sweet memory are his parents, Cameron and Lori Wind; grandparents: Jean Wind and Gordon and Melinda Hines; uncles and aunts: Corey and Marie Wind, Virgil Wind and Nicole Anderson, Jason and Farrah Hines, Tonya and Shay Brown; siblings: Novalee, Mitchell, Cooper, Philip, Breezy and Faith; many cousins.
Darryl was welcomed into heaven by his grandpa, Clyde Wind, and great-grandma, Grace Barber.
A graveside service remembering sweet Darryl were held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Dykeman Cemetery.