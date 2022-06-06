David "Dave" Lloyd Johnson

Age 81, Ramsey, MN, passed away May 9, 2022 following a long struggle with severe kidney problems. Born Dec. 18, 1940, to Lloyd & Iris Johnson in Isle, MN, growing up on the family farm in Opstead, MN, he graduated from Isle HS, in 1958, after which he worked in Mpls. For two years. He returned home to assist when the family had medical needs, and worked in Isle as well. He served in the MN National Guard Milaca unit from 1962 – 1968. Dave married Ann Larson in 1963, and enrolled in NW Electronics Institute preparing for the computer world. He was employed at IBM for over 31 years. They lived in Mpls for 11 years, and son John and daughter Kirsten were born. Renewing an interest in flower gardening, Dave became an active member of the MN Rose Society and the Iris Society of MN, and the MN Landscape Arboretum. He began hybridizing irises, needed more room, so moved to Ramsey late in 1975 along with 350 iris seedlings.
Now, between the Rum & the Mississippi, he might get to fish. He would also take a camera along and photo birds, critters and plants along the way as he floated. He took the kids fishing when possible. He enjoyed being a dad, and as they developed a music interest, followed their progress faithfully, rarely missing a concert. He loved trains and made certain they were part of life. He also enjoyed participating in choirs in our churches in Mpls and Ramsey. He loved art involving nature, and liked art fairs and concerts, and was thrilled to become a grandpa.
David is predeceased by his parents, a brother in infancy, sisters: Mary Anderson, Nancy OHalley, and two nephews Michael Anderson and Scott Anderson. He is survived by wife of 58 years Ann, son John (Rhonda) Johnson, daughter Kirsten (Jacob) Kjome, 3 grandchildren Derrick Johnson (Ashley McAuliffe), Nicholas Kjome, Madeleine Kjome, sisters Lois Holmes and Phyllis (Lyle) Skogen, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Celebration of David’s life is planned for Monday, June 20, 2022 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Ramsey, MN, 14501 Nowthen Blvd. at 4:30 pm. Visitation will start at 3:30 pm. A light meal will follow service. Memorials in David’s name preferred to family for distribution, or donor’s choice for the beauty of the earth.
To plant a tree in memory of David Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.