David L. Gadola of Rogers, formerly of Mora, passed away on March 16th, 2022 at Little Hospice in Edina, Minnesota. He was 90 years old.
David L. Gadola was born on October 1st, 1931 in Princeton, Minnesota to Ida and Robert Gadola. He grew up in Oglivie, Minnesota with three siblings Joe, Jean, and Ruth. David graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1949 and attended Macalester College from 1949-1952. He went on to complete his Doctorate in Dentistry from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis in 1956. After graduation from Dental school, David served as 1st Lieutenant Reserve in the Dental Corps for the US Airforce in England from 1956-1958 being promoted to Captain in 1957.
Following his time in the AIr Force, David returned home, met, and married (9/12/1959) Carol Anderson (McGuire) at Concordia Lutheran Church in South St. Paul. From this union, two children were born: Beth Ann Gadola (9/24/1963) and Mark David Gadola (2/16/65). The family then moved to Mora where David opened his Gadola Dental Office and built a thriving practice for 43 years.
David took great pride in being a very active member of the Mora community serving on numerous committees including the Jaycees and Lions Club, where he recently received an award as the longest standing member of more than 60 years. In addition to local community service, David taught his craft at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry whereby he mentored aspiring dentists and participated in professional organizations including the local chapter of the GV Black Society of the American Dental Association.
When he was not working or volunteering, David looked forward to his annual deer hunting weekends and fishing trips to Canada with friends and colleagues. Fishing adventures at the family cabin on Mille Lacs Lake, traveling, and social gatherings were things David enjoyed sharing with others.
He retired from dentistry upon his 70th birthday and spent many happy years wintering at his home in Mission, Texas. David also traveled extensively including several trips abroad. He believed that the best things in life - a good meal, investment advice, and fun experiences - were meant to be shared. David will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Robert Gadola; brother, Joe Gadola (Marlene Sievers), and son, Mark Gadola.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth Ann Gadola (Brian Ploof); grandson, Mytchell Mark Johnson; two sisters, Ruth Gilfillan (George); and Jean McGuire (George); his nephews, nieces, and friends.
Visitation to be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1:00-2:30 pm at Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora, Minnesota. Celebration of Life Ceremony also at Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home to begin at 2:30 pm following the visitation on Saturday, April 2nd with Pastor Jerry Malak officiating. Inurnment for immediate family only at the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Mora Lions Club. Arrangements are by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com