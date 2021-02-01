David Wilfred Piatz, the son of John “Johnny” and Marie (Meyer) Piatz, was born on Sept. 5, 1953 in Harvey, North Dakota. He died at the age of 67 years on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from injuries sustained in a one vehicle rollover on Hwy. 14, south of Towner, North Dakota.
David was raised in the Towner home of his parents along with his two sisters and two brothers and graduated from Towner High School, the class of 1971. He completed his education at the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, graduating in 1973. Upon his graduation, he started his career as a printer in a print shop in Onamia. Over the years he worked at several print shops in the Twin Cities. In 2007, David retired and spent his time doing what he loved to do best. . . fishing! He spent many hours in the boat fishing with his brothers, John and Larry; nephews; cousins and his many friends. When fall came around, he was out hunting with his dogs. David had seven Hungarian Vizslas over the years. All his dogs were excellent hunters. David enjoyed helping local ranchers work calves in the spring and fall. He was a life member of Pheasants Forever and the Towner Golf Club. David was currently living on his acreage in rural Karlsruhe at the time of his death.
He is survived by his dog and best buddy, Tika; a sister, Joan Nord, Prior Lake; brothers, John (Barb), Minot and Larry (Nydia), Towner; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Malchose, and his parents.
. . . In Appreciation . . .
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be directed to the Towner Fire, Ambulance and Rescue and/or the Towner Rodeo Association
Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Towner. Burial of his remains will be private.
