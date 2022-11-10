Waawaatesi, Dawn Benjamin, age 44, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on November 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Waawaatesi, Dawn was born on May 29, 1978, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Don and Gladys. She enjoyed making her family happy, joking around, and laughing as much as possible. Dawn liked to spend her time playing with her kitten, watching movies, walking around the lake, and enjoying Mother Nature. she loved her family so much. She was very family oriented. She was always willing to help in any way she could.
Dawn is survived by her daughters, Antoinette and Brianna; son, Darren; parents, Donald Stone and Gladys Benjamin; grandchildren, Chey, Tony, Avah, Eli, Nikki, Alex, AJ; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; her sister, Tina; two brothers, Tony & Troy.
To plant a tree in memory of Dawn Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.