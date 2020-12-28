Della Peterson, 77, Isle - obituary

Della Ann Peterson, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at North Memorial Medical Center after a short illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Isle. To sign guestbook, go to: www. methvenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Methven Funeral and Cremaation Services, Isle.
Della is survived by husband, Bob Peterson; son, Craig (Londa) Larson; sister, Delores Byker; other relatives and numerous friends.
Della was preceded in death by son, Mark Larson; sister, Joan Larson; parents, Nels and Marvel Johnson.
Della was a life-long resident of Isle. She worked many years as a teller in local banks. Della took pride in providing courteous and professional service to her customers. Many customers preferred to be served at her teller window. Della was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Della will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Della’s family thanks the staff at the Mille Lacs Health System for the kind and compassionate care they provided to her.