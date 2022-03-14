Dennis Charles Persson, age 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Dennis was born to Henning and Joraand Persson on March 14, 1949, in Mora, MN. He grew up in Isle where his parents owned the famous Persson's Shoe Shop. Dennis loved spending time with his many relatives and friends, especially his Grandpa Carl Hermanson. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews known for his humor and generosity. After school, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He specialized as an electrician and communications expert while serving on the renowned USS Lexington. After honorably discharged, he became an ASE service technician in the Mora areas. Dennis married Patricia Johnson Ryan on June 5, 1986, in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in the Mora area before moving to the beautiful Missouri Ozarks where they shared a wonderful life on their 5-acre hobby farm. Dennis was a dedicated employee for Garda for 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, his lifelong interests in cars, road trips in the RV with his wife, and enjoying their cats.
Dennis is survived by his wife Pat, sister Margaret Taylor of Ogilvie, step-daughters Denise Ryan and Connie Renner, both of Milaca, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Melvin, and step-son Steven.
John 14:1-3: Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.
In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.
Burial will be at the VA Memorial Cemetery near Springfield, MO with full military honors.
There will be another forthcoming spring memorial service in Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Persson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.