Dennis "Denny" Clarence Siemers

March 5, 2023, Dennis Clarence Siemers, departed this world for the next.
Denny, born Feb. 27, 1953, in Crosby, MN to Kenneth and Hazel Siemers, was a man of service and friendship to each community he belonged to.
With massive heart, his energy and passions seemed boundless. Choosing to lead wherever possible, the organizations he contributed to are numerous and included; family and civil rights, affordable housing, credit unions, service clubs, and community outreach.
Denny's early years were akin to a "coming of age" tv drama. Beginning with a birth in a snowstorm to a family of (alleged) bootleggers turned resort owners, who lost and rebuilt everything twice, while struggling to overcome family tragedies. Those experiences directly shaped his personality for entrepreneurship and service and drove him to seek a myriad of extracurricular activities in Aitkin High School.
He served his country as a secretary at Naval Air bases, receiving Sailor of The Year as both an active duty and reserve officer. That's also where he found a passion for working in credit unions.
Living and working in the Twin Cities throughout the '80s and '90s, doing everything he could to be a supportive and loving father while building a more equitable future for other families.
For the last twenty odd years he could be found burning the late night oil as the CEO of Town & Country Credit Union in Harlan, IA, where he publicly earned the name of Mr. Christmas for his efforts to bring the holiday spirit through dazzling community light displays. Many also recount many ways his generosity touched their lives in private and meaningful ways.
His departure was unanticipated while he looked forward to a full and meaningful retirement as a snowbird between his new home near Phoenix, AZ and his roots and family and friends in Minnesota and Iowa.
He was at peace and without pain in the end, surrounded by several of his family members before he let go of his mortal shell.
He was preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Hazel Siemers, sister Tammy, and brothers David Barthelemy and Richard (Jerry) Siemers.
He's survived by his son Ryan (Megan) Siemers; grandchildren Nora and Connor; former wife Nancy Siemers; as well his siblings Nancy Kokesh, Linda McGillis, Glenda (Mike) Murphy, Doug Siemers, Patti (Rick) Baillif, and Sharon (Daryl) Hanson; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and hundreds of close friends.
To celebrate his life, there will be two events:
The first will be May 26, 2023, for his Minnesota family and friends, to be held in Milaca, MN at Gorecki Community Center located at Recreation Park. Guests are asked to arrive beginning at 10AM. Program at 11 followed by picnic style food and festivities. Family is encouraged to stay and reconnect through 4PM.
The additional Celebration of Life, in Harlan, IA will be held on July 15, beginning with a short program at the Harlan Theater at 11AM followed by delicious catered food and fantastic fellowship at the Therkildsen Activity Center.
Thank you to all who helped him live his dreams and fulfill his passions. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment and call your family. Tell them something they never knew about you before. Then make a donation to Shelby County Community Outreach.