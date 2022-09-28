Dennis McColley, 85-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on August 28, 2022, in Onamia, MN. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus prior to Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. The Onamia area Veterans will conduct Military Honors. Fellowship will be held AFTER Mass at church. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Dennis Neal McColley was born on September 2, 1936, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Irene (Kunz) and Alfred McColley. Upon graduation from high school, Dennis enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict from 1955 - 1957, when he was honorably discharged. Dennis was united in marriage to Marry Ann Hein on September 19, 1959, in Zumbrota, Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing and all MN sports teams and leagues, especially the U of MN Gophers.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Randy and Allen; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Alfred; first wife, Shirley; daughter, Teresa; sister, Marsha; and brothers, David and James.
