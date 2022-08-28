Bizaanakwadookwe, Diana Anderson, age 65, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on August 21, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Bizaanakwadookwe, Diana Marie Anderson was born on October 23, 1956, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Fred and Mary Jane (Bedausky) Anderson. She was excellent at playing pool and bowling. Diana was a member of the Commodore Breakers, a four-woman team from Minneapolis, who won the Valley National Eight-Ball Association championship. She was also a member of the Orange County Women's Bowling League, who won the State Championship in 1986. She enjoyed doing beadwork and baking. Diana liked to spend her time playing bingo and slots at the casino. She will be dearly missed.
Bizaanakwadookwe, Diana is survived by her brothers, Roland Anderson, Bruce Anderson Sr.; and her sister, Jackie Redearth; nieces, Nicole Anderson, Candice Anderson, Mary Jane Anderson, Casey Anderson, Chantelle Anderson, Chanelle Drumbeater; nephews, Marc Anderson, Miles Anderson, Jerome Anderson, Bruce Anderson Jr., Christopher Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Jeremy Drumbeater; and many loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Ron "Buggers" Villeburn; parents, Fred and Mary Jane Anderson; brother, Robert Anderson, sister, Sandra Anderson; nieces, Rebecca Anderson and Shannon Anderson.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)