Bizaanakwadookwe, Diana Anderson, age 65, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on August 21, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Bizaanakwadookwe, Diana Marie Anderson was born on October 23, 1956, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Fred and Mary Jane (Bedausky) Anderson. She was excellent at playing pool and bowling. Diana was a member of the Commodore Breakers, a four-woman team from Minneapolis, who won the Valley National Eight-Ball Association championship. She was also a member of the Orange County Women's Bowling League, who won the State Championship in 1986. She enjoyed doing beadwork and baking. Diana liked to spend her time playing bingo and slots at the casino. She will be dearly missed.

