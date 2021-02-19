Diane M. (Green) Keller, 85, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 at Scandia House, Isle.
Diane was born to Donald and Delvina Green at home in Isle.
She grew up in Isle and graduated from Isle High School in 1954. She married William Keller and they resided in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ronald and Edward; sisters: Jean, Janice and Jacquline.
She is survived by daughters: Ruth, Elizabeth and Patricia; grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sisters, Donna and Joyce; and brother, Evan.
Diane was a gracious lady and always had a smile for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
No funeral arrangements have been made.
To plant a tree in memory of 85 Diane M. Keller, Isle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.