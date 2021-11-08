It is with great sadness we report the passing of Dolores Helen Durand on November 4, 2021 at age 87. Born September 6, 1934 she is a true Minnesotan; she grew up in Pierz, spent her adult life in Plymouth and loved spending summers at the family cabin in Isle. She was a lover of nature and her gardens were always brimming with vegetables and stunning flowers. She also loved wildlife and adored visits from all the native birds that she provided housing and food for, her favorite were hummingbirds.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith and attended church at St. Joseph's Parish in New Hope. She loved traveling, especially to Hawaii, where she would visit twice a year. She also loved cooking and reading. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family where they all remain in close proximity to each other in MN.
Some of her favorite memories include; her travels with her late husband, Ralph, when he worked for Sons of Norway, meeting the king and queen of Sweden, the crown prince and princess of Norway, and Mark Evans Austad, the United States ambassador to Norway. She and Ralph were also invited to the White House where she met President Reagan. And, she was thrilled when she had the privilege to meet and chat with Thor Heyerdahl, the Norwegian adventurer and ethnographer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, her daughter, Susan, her sister, Arleen (Lloyd) Favre, and her parents Leo and Alma Langer. She is survived by children; Charles, Robert, Leslie, and Kim, grandchildren; Carly, Caitlin, Matthew, Adam, Jackson, Julia, Ashley, Jake, Blake, and Paige, great granddaughters Skye and Ellie, sisters; JoAnn (Jim) Kappes, Marlys Langer, Donnella (Alvin) Schmidtbauer, Mary Kaye (John) Hanson and lots of nieces and nephews.
As the matriarch of a very tight-knit family she will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10:00am, mass at 11:00am, followed by a luncheon at St. Joseph's Parish Center, 8701 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427.