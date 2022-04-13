Dolores Ruth Haggberg, of Isle, died April 10, 2022 at Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia MN. She was 87 years old.
Dolores was born March 22, 1935 in Isle Harbor Township. She was the first of four children born to Wallace and Dorthea (O'Bannon) Embertson. She attended school in Wahkon and Isle and graduated from Isle High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Dennis Haggberg on May 22, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Isle and their daughter Denise was born in June 1962.
Both Dolores and Dennis loved being active in the Isle community, where they were life time members of Faith Lutheran Church and spent 45 years enjoying their Farmall tractors, antique cars and traveling until Dennis' death in 1999.
Dolores started work at the First Bank of Isle in 1953 and worked there as a teller until her retirement in 1997. She loved the interaction with customers and treasured the relationships she took from the bank.
Dolores loved local history and contributing pictures and memorabilia to the Mille Lacs Lake Museum. She was active in the Isle Lions Club and lived for her social life and being around her friends. In her gardening days, she enjoyed growing dahlias and loved sharing them with local businesses and her church. Dolores loved to travel and always looked forward to trips with her family and friends to Branson and anywhere else the bus would take them. She had a special soft spot for the deer that sought refuge in her back yard and fed them (even when she shouldn't have).
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Wallace and Dorthea Embertson; three infant children; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Viola Haggberg; brothers-in-law, Roland (Bud) and Gordy Haggberg and sisters-in-law, Charlotte Thrasher and Pat Haggberg.
Dolores is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Scott Snyder of Isle; grandsons, Randal (Jenn) Thompson of Pillager and Wyatt (Tessa) Cooper of Walnut Grove; sisters, Arlene (Don) Stafford of Ramsey and Helen (John) Hansen of Brainerd; brother, Ray (Linda) Embertson of Grand Rapids; brother-in-law, Donald Haggberg of Isle; sisters-in-law, Virginia Haggberg of Onamia and Dorothy Haggberg of Isle; as well as many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
Dolores' family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Lake Song Assisted Living in Onamia for their respectful and loving care during her stay there.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 11:00 am at Methven Funeral Home, Mille Lacs Chapel in Isle. Visitation will be from 10-11 am.