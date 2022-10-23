Dona Kutil, age 87 of Onamia, MN passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church with Pastor Paul Osborne, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. A Special "Thank you" to Dr. Patti Hook and the Hospice group from Onamia, along with many family members, friends, and neighbors who took the time to visit Mom at the farm.
Dona LaVonne (Sedlachek) Kutil was born September 6, 1935, in Flandreau, South Dakota to Charles & Edna Sedlachek. She graduated from Washington High School, Brainerd, in 1955. After graduation, she worked at St. Joe's Hospital in Brainerd (surgery instrument cleaner). Dona was united in marriage to Ross Kutil on November 26, 1955, in Brainerd. She was a 4-H leader for the Kathio Merry Makers for many years. After Dona and Ross retired from farming (42 yrs), she worked in the laundry department at Eddy's on Mille Lacs Lake. Dona had many hobbies; embroidery, wood projects, gardening, fishing, harvesting wild rice, and snowmobiling. She enjoyed picking berries and making jelly and homemade bread, a true homemaker. Dona attended many social events over the years, including meat raffles, bingo, bunco, and dancing. She "LOVED" spending time with her family and friends at the farm and other social gatherings. Dona will be greatly missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Rita (Thom) Stenehjem of Coon Rapids, Audrey (Keith) Matzke of Zimmerman, Tammie (Gary) Gotvald of Hillman, and Jackie (Harry) Tretter of Hillman; 10 Grandchildren, D.J. Block, Michelle (Jason) Wharton, Beth (Travis) Urang, Stacey (Justin) Dodge, Corey (Heidi) Block, Jody (Josh) Shenkle, Jamie (Kyle) Mann, Tracey (Marcus) Artner, Ron (Jess) Tretter and Shannon (Tyler) Knudson; 15 great-grandchildren, Kristina, David Block, Mikaela, Jaelyn, and Cade Wharton, Ava Dodge, Bailey Block, Abbee, Carlee Shenkle, Lainey, Emmett Mann, Addison Artner, Eva, Mila Tretter, and Scarlett Knudson; sisters, Punk Davis, and Susan Albright; brother-in-law, Alan (Judy) Joslyn; sisters-in-law, Nila Polinder & Shirley (Ed) Stuckey; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dona was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Kutil, of 65 years; parents, Charlie, Edna & Nadine Sedlachek; brother, Bud Sedlachek; sister-in-law, Gail Sedlachek; father and mother-in-law, Joe & Beatrice Kutil; and brother-in-law, Bob Polinder.
