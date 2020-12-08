Donald Gross - obituary

Donald R Gross died December 3 2020.
Due to the current situation a private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.
A memorial/celebration will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel.
He was a loving husband to Dee for 57 years; loving father to Derek (Wendy) and Denise (Kelly) Wicklund; loving grandpa to Alicia, Trevor, Donovan, Dominic and Denaya; brother to Dick (Marion).
He was preceded in death by parents, Rinehart and Lena Gross; sister, Beth Hiller.
Born Feb 7, 8 & 9, 1942, in Onamia, Minn.
He grew up around the Mille Lacs area.
Don served in the Army.
He was a very active man. He enjoyed going to the lake, hunting with his grandsons, fishing, CB7’s, telling jokes and Dee. He was a successful business man, over the years he owned many businesses , one of which was Lakeland Tool & Engineering for 46 years. He was a long time member of the St Francis American legion.