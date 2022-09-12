Zhaawan, Donald Sam Jr., age 53, of Onamia, MN, passed away on September 9, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Indian Point Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Zhaawan, Donald Sam Jr. was born on December 7, 1968, in Onamia, MN, to Donald Sr. and Myrna (Garbow) Sam. He loved his family, especially hanging out with his son, Mason, grandchildren, and nephews. Cruising in his Cadillac, going to the casino, and playing music was how he liked to spend his time.

