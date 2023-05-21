Omajagabow, Donivon Boyd, age 74, passed away on May 18, 2023. Visitation will be held at the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia from 5 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2023. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 AM on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Interment will be in the Boyd Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Omajagabow, Donivon was born on April 16, 1949, to Charles and Sadie (Hawes) Boyd. He attended and graduated from Onamia High School. On September 5, 1968, Donivon enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam and was Honorably Discharged from active duty on June 15, 1970. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Veteran events and reunions around the world. Most memorable were trips to Australia and Washington D.C. He worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota as a nursing assistant and retired in 2003. Donivon was a lifetime member of VFWPost 955 and the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains and across Puget Sound while living in Washington State. He looked forward to going to the Minnesota State Fair every year. Donivon enjoyed cooking, baking, and visiting with his nieces, nephews, and family.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Mojica.
Donivon was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sadie (Hawes) Boyd; brothers, Russell Boyd, Raining Boyd, Franklin Boyd, Charles Boyd, and Wesley Dorr; sisters, Harriet Dorr, Jessie Clark, Gladys Boyd, Marge Harwood, and Darlene Sam; and his nephew, Joe Mojica.
