Donna Mae Anderson, Isle, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. She was 85 years old.
Donna was born on Sept. 16, 1935, in St. James, Minnesota to William and Anna (Derkson) Krumrei. She married Julius (Smoky) Anderson and they made their home in Isle.
She loved to cook and bake. Taking care of her family was her favorite thing to do.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, LeAnn Jenkins and her husband, Julius Anderson.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Susan (Steve) Mongeau; son, Scott Anderson; son-in-law, Dan Jenkins; grandchildren: Matthew (Jamie) Mongeau, Jenna (Jason) Luftman, Mandi Mongeau, Michael (Alyssa) Mongeau; great-grandchildren: Cody, Mataya, Hannah, Chloe, Bella, Caylee and Harper.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, Minnesota.