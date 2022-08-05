Donna "Gloria" DeFeyter died on Sunday July 31, 2022 at Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care in Onamia, Minnesota. She was 90 years old. Funeral services for Gloria will at 12 noon on Monday August 8, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Isle, Mn. with visitation l hour before. Rev. Josh Blair will officiate and Carolyn Nutt will provide music. Burial will take place at Holden Cemetery following the luncheon. Gloria was born in McGrath Minnesota on July 4, 1932 to Raleigh "Blacky" and Martha Laswell of McGrath Minnesota. She attended K through 12 schools in McGrath and graduated in the spring of 1950. Gloria met Robert DeFeyter while living in McGrath, married September 30, 1950 and moved to the cities. Gloria was a stay at home mom raising two boys, Rocky and Ricky. A daughter, Tammy, completed their family in 1961. Returning to work outside the home came at a later date once the children were older. Gloria worked in the food industry alongside her sister, Twila They enjoyed the socialization and the opportunity to meet new friends. Gloria decided to enter into Bobbie Fem School of Beauty, graduated, worked one year and then opened her own beauty shop, Gloria's Coiffures. This was a very successful business providing a service to many families in their suburban community. She sold the business, retired and traveled with Bob to many work related areas throughout the United States. Once Bob retired they moved to their new home on Mille Lacs Lake. Gloria is survived by her sons; Rocky (Joanne) of Isle Mn, Ricky (Cynde) of Hermantown Mn, and daughter, Tammy of Rosemont Mn. Grandchildren; Shane, Molly, Holly, Jake, and Jenna, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who she cherished and loved deeply. She is preceded in death by her parents, Blacky and Martha Laswell, sisters; Yvonne, Twila, and Nauva, brother; Raleigh Jr. and Husband Robert DeFeyter. The family would like to recognize the extraordinary care given to Gloria by the nurses and nursing assistants during her stay in Long Term Care. It is very much appreciated.
